Reps Member Rebukes Dokubo For Denigrating Military

The lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has urged Niger Delta leader and former agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, to stop undermining the efforts of the Nigerian military.

Agbese in a statement yesterday said it was “unpatriotic, uncharitable and unfair” for Dokubo to make unsubstantiated claims against a highly-revered institution like the Armed Forces.

Dokubo had alleged that the bulk cases of oil theft recorded in the oil-rich region of Niger Delta were traceable to troops.

He expressed this view when he paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Friday.

But Agbese, who admitted to sharing the same views with the Niger Delta leader on numerous issues, said he doesn’t buy into his latest statements.