The House of Representatives has passed for asecond reading, a Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Act, 2007, to make provision for the establishment of Road Safety Special Armed Squad.

The Bill, jointly sponsored by Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida (APC, Ondo) and Hon. Olaide Lateef Muhammed (APC, Oyo), was unanimously passed at plenary on Thursday.

The proposed legislation also seeks to make the Road Safety Corps on the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal enjoy benefits attached to that grade, including retirement grade.

It further intends to empower the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) with the responsibility for road traffic administration and safety management, preventing and

minimising road traffic crashes on public roads, supervision of users of such public roads, and regulation of traffic thereon.

The Bill equally plans to empower the commission with the powers of

clearing of obstruction on any part of the public roads and for educating drivers, motorists

and other members of the public generally on the proper use of public roads.

Similarly, the House asked FRSC to adopt modern technology in its operations and embrace technologically-assisted enforcement such as Automatic Vehicle Local and Automated Traffic Enforcement systems; Advanced analytics and data platforms, amongst others.

It also urged the Commission to evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement strategies, whether technologically-assisted methods are reducing traffic violations and improving safety.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Garba Ibrahim Muhammad from Kano State at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Muhammad expressed concern that FRSC enforcement methods of physical checkpoints pose potential risks to commuters, the location of checkpoints on steep inclines or declines can be dangerous, especially for motorcycles and tricycles, application of sudden brake or swerve maneuvers to avoid checkpoints can lead to accidents.

He expressed concern that checkpoints create bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, leading to traffic gridlocks and delays coupled with alleged reports of FRSC officials engaging in corrupt practices at checkpoints, soliciting bribes from motorists, or impounding vehicles for minor

offenses.

The lawmaker expressed worry over the FRSC practice of using motorcycles and vehicles

to chase commuters for traffic offences raises concerns as the chase was always on high speed, posing a risk to bystanders, and resulting in loss of control leading to injuries and accidents.