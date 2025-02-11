The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, announced the elevation of Hon. Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) as the new deputy chief whip of the Green Chamber.

Abbas who made the announcement at resumed plenary on Tuesday, said Isiaka was recommended for the position after extensive consultation with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), South-West caucus in the House and other stakeholders.

Ibrahim succeeds the late occupier of the office, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“After extensive consultations with the All Progressive Congress leadership, APC caucus and other stakeholder from the South-West, the leadership of the House has received and accepted the recommendation of Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim to serve as the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives.

“Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim succeeds our dear colleague, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga who sadly passed away earlier this year. We congratulate Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim on this well elevation,” the Speaker said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the position of the House deputy chief whip became vacant as a result of the death of Onanuga on January 15, 2025.

Until her demise, Onanuga was the lawmaker representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the House of Representatives.

The report added that amongst the many lawmakers from south-west that lobbied for the position, Isiaka who is the member representing Ifo/Ewekoro was favoured for being from Ogun just as the late Onanuga.