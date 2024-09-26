The House of Representatives will hold a high-level legislative security summit in the final quarter of the year, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen has said.

The 9th House had organised a national security summit in 2021 to address the severe deterioration in the nation’s security and recommendations were made from the event.

The present House had in November last year resolved to revisit the report of the security summit organised by the Special Committee on National Security in the 9th House as “critical and urgent interventions as indicated by the summit findings, are essential to address these security issues…”

However, in his welcome address to

lawmakers on resumption from the annual two months recess, Speaker Abbas said the another summit would be held before the end of this year to address Nigeria’s urgent security challenges by bringing together key stakeholders, including the executive, security agencies, policy experts, and civil society organisations.

“As previously committed, the House of Representatives will hold a high-level Legislative Security Summit in the final quarter of the year.

“This summit will address Nigeria’s urgent security challenges by bringing together key stakeholders, including the executive, security agencies, policy experts and civil society organisations. The focus will be on legislative reforms to strengthen the capabilities of our security institutions, improve inter-agency collaboration, and optimise the use of intelligence in tackling insurgency, banditry, and other security threats.

“In addition, the summit will explore approaches to community policing, securing borders, and integrating advanced technology into national defense,” he said.