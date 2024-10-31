The House of Representatives has summoned the minister of environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, as well as the heads of the National Emergency Management Agency and Hydrological Services Agency to appear before its relevant Committee (s) to explain what precautionary measures were being implemented to safeguard lives and property in the predicted flood zones.

This was a sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on “Need for Precautionary Measures to Mitigate Predicted Flood Risks in 22 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)”, moved by the member representing Badagry federal constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Whingan noted that the federal government has predicted five days of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in 22 states and the FCT.

The lawmaker said this was according to a report from the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, published by The Punch Newspaper on October 14, 2024.

He said the identified locations most at risk of severe flooding include communities along the flood plains of Rivers Donga, Benue, and Ogun, in states such as Osun, Delta, Cross River, Anambra, Taraba, Nasarawa, and Kebbi.

Whingan expressed concern that the predicted heavy rainfall and resulting floods could have devastating impacts on vulnerable communities, leading to displacement, loss of property, destruction of infrastructure, and potential loss of lives if adequate precautionary mechanisms are not implemented to protect citizens in these areas.

He is further concerned that despite early warnings, there may not be sufficient proactive measures such as timely evacuations, provision of temporary shelters, and support systems for affected communities.

“This increases the risk of severe humanitarian consequences if these warnings are not addressed through urgent action. Flooding is a recurring issue in Nigeria, often exacerbated by inadequate drainage systems, lack of preparedness, and insufficient coordination among agencies responsible for disaster management.

“It is crucial that relevant authorities immediately implement strategies to mitigate the predicted disaster, including evacuation plans, provision of relief materials, and ensuring post-flood recovery efforts are coordinated effectively.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Environment and state governments to activate evacuation protocols for communities along flood plains and ensure that affected populations have access to temporary shelters, medical services, and other forms of support.

It mandated the Committees on Environment, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, and Water Resources to ensure ongoing monitoring and post-flood rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that affected communities receive long-term support in rebuilding infrastructure and livelihoods.