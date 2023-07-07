Reps To Probe MDAs, Others Over Compliance With ITF Act

House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the level of compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government and corporate bodies with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Act and other encumbrances affecting the success of the Scheme from 2010 – 2023.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro from Osun at plenary, yesterday.

Moving the motion, Ajilesoro said Section 6 (1) and (3) of the Industrial Training Fund Act provides that: “Every employer having either five or more employees in his establishment or having less than five employees but with a turnover of N50 million and above per annum, shall in respect of each calendar year and or the prescribed date, contribute to the fund one per cent of his total annual payroll.

“(3) Any liable organisation, public or private including companies situated in the free trade zone requiring approval for expatriate quota and/or utilising custom services in matters of export and import, must show proof of compliance with this Act in respect of payment of training contribution of his employees and all regulatory agencies of the Federal Government shall ensure compliance with the provisions of section 6 (l)-(3) of this Act.”

He also noted that Section 8 (1) and (2) provide that “All employers who pay their annual training levies (a) shall, at all times, provide adequate training for their indigenous staff improve on the skills related to their job and evidence of such training shall be forwarded to the Fund, (b) shall accept students for industrial attachment purposes.