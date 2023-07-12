Reps To Probe N1.165bn Abandoned Obudu Dam Resort Project

House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Water Resources (when constituted) to investigate why the N1.165 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Obudu Dam Resort has been abandoned.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Peter Akpanke at plenary yesterday, recalling that the federal government had in 2012 awarded the contract to Consolidated Construction Limited (CCL) for the rehabilitation of the dam resort.

He said, “The Obudu Dam Resort, a multipurpose facility which provides water to over 60,000 people as well as a recreational centre was flooded in 2005, prompting the Cross River State government to access a facility from the International Development Agency (IDA) to finance its rehabilitation.

“The World Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and the Cross River State Water Board Limited (CRSWBL) contracted Lilleker Brothers Limited (LBL) to construct a water treatment plant, with the second phase being the construction of reticulation channels to benefit neighbouring communities.

“The dam was expected to facilitate the irrigation of about 100 hectares of agricultural land, boost fisheries and promote tourism in the northern part of the State in line with the Federal Government’s Partnership for the Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, PEW ASH and the World Bank-assisted Sustainable Urban-Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene, SURWASH.”

The House, on adoption of the motion, urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to resume the immediate rehabilitation of the project and provide funds to relevant financial authorities.