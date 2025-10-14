The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to prioritise low- and middle-income earners, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other vulnerable Nigerians in the allocation of 753 forfeited duplexes in Abuja, once linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday during plenary after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Jafaru Leko, a lawmaker from Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the uncompleted estate, located in the Lokogoma district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was handed over in May by Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, following a presidential directive for its completion and public allocation.

While moving the motion, Leko said the recovered estate presents a major opportunity to reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit, estimated at over 17 million units, particularly in urban areas like Abuja.

“If properly managed, the estate could meaningfully contribute to addressing the severe housing deficit in Nigeria, particularly in urban centres like Abuja,” the lawmaker said.

He, however, warned that without a clear, transparent, and equitable framework for distribution, the property risks ending up in the hands of “privileged elites”, undermining the essence of the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Without a transparent, accountable, and equitable framework for allocating such public assets, the recovered properties risk falling into the hands of privileged elites, defeating the purpose of asset recovery and denying ordinary Nigerians access to decent housing,” he said.

Leko stressed that ensuring citizens’ welfare through access to adequate housing is a constitutional responsibility of government at all levels, as enshrined in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution.

“The absence of a publicly available beneficiary selection process or legislative oversight over such transfers may erode public confidence in the sincerity of the government’s anti-corruption and social justice programmes,” he added.

After contributions from several members, the motion was adopted through a voice vote at plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Consequently, the House directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to design and publish a transparent and inclusive allocation framework for the recovered estate, giving priority to low-income earners, IDPs, and vulnerable groups.

The ministry is also to submit a comprehensive report to the House within 60 days detailing the proposed use, allocation criteria, and beneficiary selection process.

Additionally, lawmakers urged the ministry to establish a national database of forfeited assets to enable public tracking and civil society oversight, a move they say will promote accountability and strengthen public trust in the government’s anti-corruption initiatives.