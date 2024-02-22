House of Representatives yesterday called on the executive arm of government to urgently make palliatives available to Nigerians through the 360 members of the Green Chamber to cushion the adverse effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

This followed the adoption of the amendments to a motion on: “Need for Palliative Interventions at Illela in Sokoto State,” moved by Hon Isah Bello Ambarura.

Presenting the motion, Ambarura recalled that in 2023, the federal government announced the removal of fuel subsidy, causing an astronomical hike in the price of petroleum products across the country.

He said with the resultant inflation from the subsidy removal, the people of Illela have been worst hit, especially after the collapse of socio-economic activities caused by the closure of Illela border by the federal government as part of the sanctions against the military junta in the Republic of Niger.

He expressed worry that the Illela people are facing unbearable living conditions daily without humanitarian aid.

Also worried that since the announcement by the federal government for the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, the people of Illela have been consistently neglected, without any intervention to alleviate their sufferings.