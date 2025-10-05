As Akwa Ibom begins operation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, residents have applauded Governor Umo Eno, saying it would go a long way in easing the transportation problems in the State.

Residents expressed the hope that it would crash the prevailing fare hike as it would offer affordable cost against petrol-driven commercial vehicles.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that for better accessibility and patronage, the State government has relocated its CNG bus terminal site from Odiok Itam in Itu local government area to Obio Offot and Ikot Akpe communities in Uyo LGA.

During an inspection of the site at the weekend, the governor explained that the decision to relocate the terminal became necessary after much consideration, was to ensure better accessibility for residents of the state.

Governor Eno disclosed that the CNG Bus Terminal would consist of a gas station, Training School, repair workshop to train engineers, CNG technology and a maintenance unit.

The governor who commended the host community for their cooperation in ensuring the success of the project, urged youths in the area to participate in the construction and protection of the facility from vandalism.

It would be recalled that in 2023, the Federal Government launched the CNG buses through the Presidential CNG Initiative to reduce fuel costs, create jobs, and promote environmental sustainability by transitioning from petrol and diesel to CNG-powered vehicles.

To ensure that Akwa Ibom people benefit from the initiative, the state government, through the Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ordered 50 CNG buses to improve transportation in the state.