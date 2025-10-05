The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident involving a woman who set herself ablaze at the family residence of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, in Bauchi.

In a statement yesterday by the chairperson of BASOVCA, Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the agency condemned the act in the strongest terms and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that a middle-aged woman arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence in a commercial tricycle carrying a gallon of petrol, and wanted to see the daughter of the Prime Minister who doubles as BASOVCA chairperson, Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa but was informed that she was not around.

The woman then moved to the main entrance, poured petrol on herself, and set herself on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Hajiya Yelwa described it as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved mental health support and renewed emphasis on religious education to help people understand the spiritual consequences of suicide.

“We wish to categorically state that the deceased had no connection whatsoever with Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa or with BASOVCA. Her name does not appear in any of the agency’s records of orphans or vulnerable persons under intervention,” the statement read.

She further emphasised that the woman’s actions were personal and did not represent the values or mission of BASOVCA.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We urge everyone to prioritize their mental well-being and seek help when needed,” she added.

BASOVCA commended the Bauchi State Police Command for their prompt response and ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement noted that “BASOVCA remains resolute in its mission to support vulnerable children and families across Bauchi State. We will continue to work tirelessly to make a positive difference in our communities.”