The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has charged political leaders to resist corrupt practices and prioritise the interests of the people who elected them into office for the sake of posterity.

Advertisement

Former Bishop of Okene Diocese, Rt. Reverend Emmanuel Ajulo made the call during his sermon at the Trinity Diaconate and Priesthood Ordination, Inauguration of the Greater Chapter, and Installation of Church officials at the Cathedral Church of The Advent in Abuja.

Ajulo emphasised that political leaders, including the president, governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, are called to serve selflessly and must not allow the “spirit of Judas Iscariot” to corrupt their hearts and betray public trust.

Drawing from biblical teachings, Ajulo recounted the story of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus for personal gain, warning that the same temptation exists in governance today.

Referencing Acts Chapter 1 of the Holy Bible, Ajulo explained how Judas served as a guide for those who arrested Jesus.

“He was one of our number, did you hear that? He was one of our number, and he shared in this ministry. He did not cheat. With the reward he got, can you imagine that? He got a reward for betraying Jesus,” he said.

Ajulo described Judas’ actions as an “oxymoron,” stating that rewards should only come from good deeds, not from wickedness.

“You reward only good things. But he got a reward, and Peter was deliberately sarcastic. Is he speaking to us here now? He is speaking to me; I am examining my own life,” he said.

The clergyman warned that no one is immune from the temptation of betrayal, urging leaders to reflect on their roles.

“Who am I? What is my family that you have brought me so far? Who are you? President? Vice President? Governor? Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Member of the House of Representatives? Who are they representing?” he questioned.

Ajulo shared a personal experience to highlight the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, saying, “I came here by public transport. My wife, who is using a walking stick, a three-headed walking stick, cannot walk from here to the western door.

“She cannot go on that road, not only because of the potholes but also because of Fulani herdsmen and other attackers who call it ‘conflict,” he lamented.

He likened the modern-day betrayals to Judas’ actions, stating that corruption exists in government, the judiciary, and even among lawyers.

“Judas Iscariot is in government, on the bench, in the court. He wears robes to defend people, or is it to cause them harm? He is a lawyer. He was a servant,” Ajulo said.

He contrasted Judas with Peter, who repented after betraying Jesus, while Judas succumbed to despair.

In closing, Ajulo urged leaders to examine their consciences and prioritise service over personal gain,” he charged.