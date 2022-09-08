A factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Umar Faruk Lawal, has called on the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately resolve the ongoing strike or face mass action from students.

Lawal stated this on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

Recall that NANS held its election recently and two factional presidents emerged, one led by Lawal and the other by Usman Umar.

Lawal said, “That Federal Government through Ministry of Education should within few

working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike. As we shall mobilise our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are meet.”

He also demanded that the federal government should set visitation panels to address issues of all politically expelled and rusticated students, while calling on stakeholders to ensure education

is given the desired attention by increment of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education in order to meet up with the UNESCO threshold.

He added, “The lingering fuel crises is not to be swept away easily as it keeps affecting the economic posture of Nigeria which is visible in the attendant hike in price of, transportation, food stuff, goods and services therefore a lasting solution is thereby required for our economy to grow and for our nation to thrive in Prosperity.

“There is rising unemployment that has affected the growth and development of Nigerian economy thus it becomes important that government creates a conducive environment.”