Friday, July 7, 2023
Read in Hausa
Respite For Businesses As Tinubu Moves To Curb Arbitrary Taxation

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Mark Itsibor, Innocent Odoh, Bukola Idowu, Olushola Bello, Yusuf Babalola and Royal Ibeh
10 seconds ago
in Cover Stories
In a bid to alleviate the tax burden on Nigerians and their businesses, President Bola Tinubu has signed four executive orders suspending some taxes.

The president’s action is in response to concerns raised by manufacturers and other stakeholders regarding recent tax changes.

This is as private sector operators in the manufacturing, telecommunications, maritime sectors have unanimously commended the federal government for amendments to the tax regime in the country.

Special adviser to the president on special duties, communication and strategy, Dele Alake, who led members of the administration’s revenue team, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

According to the team, the move