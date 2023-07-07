CBN Adjusts Exchange Rate On Customs Platform To N770.88/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in the country to exercise caution when conducting transactions with businesses and individuals in certain countries. The countries specified by the CBN are the Russian Federation, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, and Cameroon.

The cautionary message from the CBN is in response to these countries being placed on the high-risk jurisdictions list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body responsible for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The CBN’s warning was communicated through a circular, with reference number FPR/AML/PUB/BOF/001/029, issued by CBN director of financial policy and regulation, Mr. Chibuzo Efobi.

The FATF sets global standards aimed at preventing illegal financial activities and the associated societal harm. Apart from the aforementioned countries, other nations on the list include the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Croatia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The CBN’s decision to issue this warning is based on the resolutions reached at a recent plenary session of the FATF, held last month.