Kaduna State government has urged the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to end the blackout affecting Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Kaduna State deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, presided over the crucial meeting at Government House Kaduna yesterday, between Kaduna Electric management and labour union leaders in an effort to end the ongoing strike by electricity employees over alleged mass sacking of workers.

Recall that the electricity workers strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, had crippled business and social activities in Kaduna and other states under Kaduna Electric.

However, during the peace meeting, Dr. Balarabe emphasized the severe impact of the power outage on essential services, particularly healthcare delivery and business operations across the affected states.

The deputy governor urged the striking workers to restore the power supply while negotiations continued.

In their remarks, the Kaduna Electric management represented by its managing director, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, expressed appreciation for the state government’s intervention.

Kaduna Electric and labour union leaders pledged to work towards restoring normal power supply and address the labour crisis.