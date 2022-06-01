A retired general, Brig. Gen. Austin Egwuagu, has emerged the flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Imo West senatorial district after the party’s primary election. Egwuagu picked the senatorial ticket after defeating other contestants at the election held at the party office in Owerri.

In the same vein, Gerald Lebechi was declared winner of the party primary election for Okigwe North federal constituency made up of Onuimo/Isiala Mbano/Okigwe.

Ikenna Chukwuocha also clinched the ticket for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal constituency while Mrs. China Nwachukwu emerged winner of the primary election conducted for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Opkala Federal constituency.

In the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel emerged victorious as the flag bearer of the party.

The State House of Assembly primary election also conducted for the 27 constituencies by the officials of the party and supervised by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Igwe Collins, picked the party ticket for Isiala Mbano constituency. Emereonu Donatus and Chief Onyiriuka Stanley emerged winners of the primary election for Oru East and Ohaji/Egbema state constituencies respectively.

Briefing Newsmen in his office, the state chairman Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu described the election as peaceful and successful.

He said: “those who won emerged gallantly while those that lost acepted their death with faith”.

Okaforanyanwu pointed out that during the entire primary election results were collated for various constituencies and winners emerged successfully.

The party chairman said that the election witnessed large turnout of members, adding that it shows that the party is ready and prepared to take over 10 federal constituencies, the three senatorial seats and the 27 state constituencies.

On the forth coming governorship election in the state, Prince Okaforanyanwu expressed optimism that the party will emerge Victorious.