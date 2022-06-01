Some civil society groups in Kano have called for the immediate cancellation of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election due to the political manipulations during the conduct of the election.

The group further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the outcome of the primary election that produced the Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as APC flag bearer for 2023 election due to lack of due electoral process.

Recall that the deputy governor contested against the chairman House committee on Security and Intelligence, Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, representing Kano Municipal federal constituency.

Leader of the CSOs, Musa Tukur Musa, made the disclosure at a P

press conference alleging that the primary election was marred by irregularities, where political thugs were deployed to harass and intimidate delegates other than that of the government.

According to him, “The APC gubernatorial electoral committee sent to Kano as observers failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution.

“There was no tentative list nor a screening of the said delegates to ensure their authenticity as substantive ones. Some of the delegates were intimidated while others were short-changed by Kano State Government officials at the election venue, Musa alleged.