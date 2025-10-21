Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have jointly launched a nationwide revenue recovery initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal governance, enhancing transparency, and ensuring that all revenues due to the Federation are fully remitted into the Federation Account.

The initiative was formally inaugurated on Monday at the RMAFC headquarters in Abuja during a ceremony hosted by the Commission’s chairman, Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu. The ceremony was attended by the special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Revenue and FIRS chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, who was represented by FIRS coordinating director Shettima Tamadi.

Dr Shehu reaffirmed the commission’s determination to ensure accountability and efficiency in revenue administration, describing the exercise as a strategic, results-driven intervention designed to plug revenue leakages across key economic sectors.

According to him, “This exercise is not a routine administrative action but a deliberate, result-oriented innovation designed to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure every recoverable naira due to the federation is transparently remitted.”

He explained that the engagement of consultants under the programme was part of a broader plan to enhance inter-agency coordination and boost the fiscal capacity of the three tiers of government in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In line with the constitutional responsibility of the Commission, and with the full support of the president and the special adviser to the president on revenue, as well as the chairman of the FIRS, this initiative for spatial recovery projects to identify and recover unremitted revenues across sectors of the economy was brought into light,” Dr Shehu stated.

Speaking during the inauguration, Tamadi, who represented Dr Adedeji, commended the RMAFC chairman for his proactive leadership and reaffirmed the FIRS’ commitment to effective collaboration with the Commission in achieving the recovery exercise’s objectives.

He noted that while Nigeria continues to face a significant revenue gap, stronger institutional cooperation and transparency-driven reforms will enable the country to bridge the gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth.

“Nigeria has a huge revenue gap, but with stronger collaboration between agencies and partners, we can bridge that gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth,” he said.

The secretary to the commission, Joseph Nwaeze Okechukwu, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their support and urged the newly inaugurated consultants to deliver on their mandate within the stipulated six-month timeframe.

He emphasised the need for diligence and professionalism to ensure that all identified recoverable revenues are promptly returned to the federation account to fund national development priorities.

Delivering his acceptance speech on behalf of the consultants, Temitayo Ojeleke, the lead consultant, described the engagement as a “national call to duty” and pledged to carry out the assignment with professionalism, transparency, and measurable impact.

“We accept this assignment as partners in Nigeria’s economic renewal, ready to deliver results that will strengthen the nation’s revenue base,” Ojeleke stated.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the RMAFC’s ongoing efforts to enhance fiscal accountability, promote inter-agency cooperation, and optimise Nigeria’s revenue potential for the federation’s collective benefit.

Through this initiative, the commission aims to reinforce the principles of transparency and accountability in fiscal operations, aligning with the broader national drive to reform and stabilise Nigeria’s economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.