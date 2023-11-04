Some associations of Igbo traders under the aegis of Coalition of Igbo Unions of Nigeria (CIUN) have given the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, 48 hours to rescind the eviction notice on northerners to leave the cattle market in the state.

They warned that any move by the governor to forcefully evict the northern businessmen from the cattle market or out of the state would have a negative boomerang effect on Igbo traders in the North and across the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday signed by some of their leaders, the unions asked Governor Otti to “rescind his ethnically motivated outbursts and apologize to the Northern traders.”

According to them, the ultimatum issued to the northern business owners has greatly increased the already tense socio- political atmosphere in the country.

The statement was signed by chairman of the coalition, Obinna John Okoroafor; secretary, Udoka Onwuka, and the public relations officer, Maduabuchi Ibe Madu.

The Igbo unions condemned what they described as “the indiscriminate demolition of shops and residential homes and demand that alternatives be provided for our northern brothers without delay.”

They stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing crisis at the Abia Cattle Market situated in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State. While we acknowledge the importance of security of lives and property of all Nigerians living in every part of the country, we strongly condemn and dissociate ourselves from the ethnic profiling being perpetrated by Mr. Alex Otti against our brothers from northern Nigeria doing business at the Umunneochi Cattle Market.

“This is because the thoughtless move by Alex Otti to forcefully eject the northern businesses from the cattle market will have a negative boomerang effect on Igbo traders in the North and across Nigeria.

“We have observed with grave displeasure that Mr Alex Otti is selectively persecuting northerners in the market instead of taking a holistic approach that confronts the criminality going on in the area.

“The plight of northern traders in the cattle market if not handled satisfactorily will set a dangerous precedent which will ignite violence and clashes in various parts of Nigeria against Igbos.”