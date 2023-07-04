Reversing NASS Appointment Of Principal Officers Difficult – Ohuabunwa  

A former Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has stated that it will be challenging for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reverse the announcement of Principal Officers made by the National Assembly.

Following the recent announcements of Principal Officers for the 10th National Assembly by both the Senate and House of Representatives, the APC leadership raised concerns about the lack of proper consultation with senate president Godswill Akpabio and speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas before the announcements.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ohuabunwa expressed his opinion on whether the ruling party could overturn the appointments.

He described it as a daunting task, explaining that reversing the decisions will require a motion supported by the members of the National Assembly, as it is their decision rather than one determined solely by the party leadership.

Ohuabunwa commended the appointed Principal Officers, stating that they possess excellent records and experience necessary to fulfill their duties effectively.

He also expressed satisfaction with the National Assembly’s adherence to the Federal Character Principle in the selection of the Principal Officers, ensuring representation from all six geopolitical zones in the leadership positions.