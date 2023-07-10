Ribadu To Chair LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference On Drug Abuse

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has confirmed his participation as chairman of the occasion at the joint LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference on Drug Abuse, Crime, Insecurity and National Development.

The event with the theme, ‘Drug Abuse, Crime, Insecurity and National Development,’ billed to hold on August 3, 2023 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, is a rapid response to the existential scourge of the proliferation of illicit drugs.

A statement by the management of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, signed by its editor-in-chief/senior vice chairman, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, stated that the media group, in collaboration with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), “is hosting the Conference to proffer solutions to the surge in a world where new technology and new trafficking and distribution methods have continued to evolve.”

Ishiekwene said the conference aims to discuss the future of the drug war with regard to reviewing Nigeria’s laws on possession, use and punishment, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims.

“As succinctly revealed by the United Nations drugs use survey of 2017, based on a population projection of 98 million Nigerians, 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in the use of illicit and psychotropic drugs.