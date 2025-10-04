Advertisement

In a commanding display, Arsenal triumphed over West Ham United, with Declan Rice finding the net against his former team and Bukayo Saka converting a penalty, propelling the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool’s match later on Saturday.

However, the victory was not without its challenges, as Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard was forced to leave the pitch due to injury in the first half, marking the third time this season he has had to exit early.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Rice capitalised on a rebound following a save by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, netting the opener after Eberechi Eze’s attempt was deflected.

Arsenal extended their lead in the 67th minute when Saka coolly converted a penalty, awarded after Jurriën Timber was brought down by Malick Diouf.