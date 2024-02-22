RiceAfrika, a leading agritech company transforming smallholder farming in Africa, has secured support from the Somaliland government to introduce its tech-driven solutions to boost agricultural productivity in the country.

In a meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, RiceAfrika Founder and CEO, Ibrahim Maigari Ahmadu, gained assurances from Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail.

The VP pledged to provide an enabling environment for the company as it aims to empower Somaliland’s smallholder farmers through its award-winning FarmEASY Operating System.

“We are grateful for the commitment from the Somaliland government,” said Ahmadu. “With their partnership, we can transform agriculture for thousands of farmers in this nation.”

RiceAfrika’s CEO visit was facilitated by Bilow Capital, a Hargeisa-based venture capital fund that attracts innovative companies with high-impact potential to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agritech firm currently operates in Nigeria, Tanzania and Rwanda, leveraging its proprietary technology to optimise farming for over one million smallholders across Africa.