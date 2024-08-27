The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Kebbi State chapter plans to cultivate about 200 hectares of rice at Ganten Fadama in Ka’oje, in the Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State.

It also said that this initiative has yielded appropriately 3, 000 bags of FARO 44 paddy rice which is presently being processed by an indigenous company, SBF for sorting and packaging high-quality 25kg seed bags for sale in the state and other parts of the country by RIFAN.

State Chairman RIFAN, Comrade Yusuf Gabi Argungu, announced this to Journalists during a recent interview held in his office at Rima Quarters in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Comrade Argungu added that, rice farmers in the state have experienced unprecedented benefits under the present administration of Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu.

He revealed that the governor has recently approved 70 million to the state chapter of RIFAN in order to boost high variety of high-yeald FARO 44 rice seedlings production in the state.

He said that this development has reached and assisted peasant rice farmers with over 65,000 members across the 21 local government areas of the state.