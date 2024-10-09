A group of elders under the aegis of Concerned Mopa Senior Citizens (CMSC), Kogi State, has called on the federal and state governments to intervene in the tussle over the stool of Elulu of Mopa currently occupied by Chief Muyiwa Ibeun. The CMSC said Ibeun has allegedly resorted to incessant intimidation and threat to life of opponents in the tussle.

Addressing the media in Abuja yesterday, High Chief Michael Ajayi and Elder Reuben Famodile, the acting chairman and a trustee of the CMSC respectively, said Chief Ibeun was installed illegally by Mopa Traditional Council (MTC) in May 2024 in flagrant disregard and breach of the order/injunction of the High Court, Koton Karfe of February 2024 to maintain status quo.

According to High Chief Ajayi, it is the turn of the Patia Ruling House from Iloke community to ascend the stool after three other ruling houses had taken their shot.

Ajayi alleged that some kingmakers, whom he described as unknown, had installed an Elulu ‘illegally’, saying it was a breach of an existing court order over the stool.

According to him, the stool of the Elulu is still in contention and the aggrieved Iloke community is still in the High Court, Koton Karfe, to prove their right to the stool.

He said that Mopa Traditional Council’s installation of an Elulu was a disregard for the order and injunction of the High Court, Koton-Karfe, that the status quo must be maintained.

Ajayi said it was the turn of Patia ruling house from Iloke community to ascend the throne after the three other ruling houses had taken their shot.

He listed the four ruling houses as: Ajerin and Aisan from Odole community and Ilegemo and Patia from Iloke community.

According to him, the Mopa traditional ruling system does not involve kingmakers as obtainable in the western part of the country, adding that any installation by the kingmakers should be disregarded.

The chairman called for the intervention of the federal and state governments to put an end to the lingering chieftaincy tussle.

He also stressed the need for the town and communities within it to protect and preserve the long-standing tradition and history of Mopa town.

The group’s trustee, Mr Reuben Famodile, urged those attempting to erode the town’s historical heritage to refrain from such actions.

“The rotational traditional installation of the Elulu of Mopaland has been in existence for more than 70 years and the Mopa Day celebration has been in practice for over two centuries.

“Unfortunately someone is trying to rewrite the history of our land, which is unacceptable.

“Attempting to rewrite the history of Mopaland to fit an individual’s narrative has never been heard of in the history and tradition of the town and we are appealing to government to intervene,” he said.

While canvassing peace and unity in Mopaland, Famodile called for intervention of stakeholders to bring sanity to the town.