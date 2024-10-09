Chairman of Kaita local government area in Katsina State, Mr. Bello Lawal, has emerged as the new national president of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Mr. Lawal’s emergence followed an election conducted at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, yesterday.

He replaced Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, the outgoing chairman of Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State whose tenure as the national president expired on October 8.

LEADERSHIP reports that the transition was overseen by the national chairman of the Board of Trustees of ALGON, Chief Odunayo Ategbero.

Speaking shortly after his emergency, Lawal thanked the NEC members for entrusting him with the leadership of the association.

He promised to build on his predecessor’s legacies while assuring that his leadership would see to the full implementation and effective takeoff autonomy recently granted to LGAs by the Supreme Court.

He called for the support of all members to enable his leadership push the objectives of ALGON to a desirable end.

“I am deeply honoured by this responsibility, and I assure you all that I will give my very best to further the cause of this great organization. “With the support of every member, I am confident that we can push the objectives of ALGON to a desirable end, especially in the ongoing struggle for local government autonomy.

“I appeal to all members to work together with me to achieve the vision we all share for strengthening governance at the local level,” he stated.

On his part, the outgoing president, Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, urged ALGON members to extend their full support to the new leadership.

He commended the NEC for conducting a peaceful and transparent election, while expressing confidence in Lawal’s ability to steer the association in the right direction.