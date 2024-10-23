Human rights organisation, the Defender of Human Rights and Access to Justice Foundation, (DHRAJF) has called on the 27 elected local government chairmen in Imo State to ensure the transparent running of their various councils, through frugal utilisation of the federal government allocations, meant for local government development.

The group also threatened to file legal action against the chairmen if they failed to comply accordingly.

This follows the recent Imo LGA elections, which took place a month ago and produced chairmen across the state’s 27 LGAs.

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen by the director of Legal Research and Advocacy, DHRAJF, BC Onyeukwu.

The group commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for ensuring the timely conduct of the election, especially in line with the recent Supreme Court judgement, that guaranteed full financial autonomy to LGAs across the country.

“We charge the elected chairmen to note that the foundation is beaming its searchlight on them, and would not fail to ask questions, when the need arises.

“The elected chairmen must ensure they operate in accordance with the laws of the land by being accountable and honest to the people at all times.

” It is also important to advise the chairmen to embark on rural projects that would add positive value in their various LGAs.”