Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) to suspend further demolition of structures in Rimin Zakara community in Ungogo local government area.

The directive was prompted by the violence and killings which trailed the exercise.

The governor also summoned the management of the school to his office to find a lasting solution to the over 40-year-old land dispute between the community and the university.

Governor Yusuf spoke when he visited the community to express his condolences to the families affected by the demolition which led to the loss of three lives and several others injured.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday, he said his principal met with the bereaved families and offered his heartfelt sympathies.

He said the state government would sponsor the family of the three deceased victims.

Yusuf also directed the immediate settlement of medical bills for all the injured individuals and provided food items to support the affected families.

According to him, the governor announced plans to construct a new Juma’at Mosque in Rimin Zakara as sadaqatu jariya (a lasting charity) dedicated to the three departed souls.

Similarly, Yusuf unveiled a development plan for the community, which included connecting the community to the electricity grid; constructing solar-powered boreholes to provide clean water; establishing a primary healthcare centre to enhance medical services, and developing an access feeder road to improve transportation within Rimin Zakara.

He warned security forces against the use of live ammunition on innocent residents, stressing that such actions were unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

The governor set up an investigative committee to uncover the causes and identify those responsible for the incident.

During a meeting, the Rimin Zakara community leader, Baba Habu Mikail, expressed gratitude to the governor for his compassionate actions, stating that the community would never forget his kindness.

On his part, the chairman of Ungogo local government area, Tijjani Amiru, commended Governor Yusuf for his swift response and described him as a leader who prioritises the well-being of his people.

He assured the governor of the local government’s support in implementing the initiatives and ensuring justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has disbursed N400 million to 10 community interest groups of the young generation to engage in agribusinesses to boost food security not only of the state but Nigeria at large.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tofa on Thursday.

The beneficiaries of the Community Revolving Fund are from four local government areas of the state. It was organised by the Kano Agro-Climatic Resilience Landscape (ACreSAL) in collaboration with the World Bank and was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The governor said the groups would receive N40 million ($25,000) each, with everyone expected to benefit with at least N1 million as start-up capital for agricultural value chain businesses to become self-sufficient.

He said the programme was designed to register community interest groups and farmers cooperatives in selected areas for climatic resilience businesses.

He urged the beneficiaries to make best judicial use of the fund, to enable other teeming youth across the state to benefit from ACReSAL programme.

For his part, the national coordinator of ACReSAL programme, Alhaji Abdulhamid Umar, expressed gratitude to the state government for the partnership and for its commitment to eradicating redundancy among its teeming youths.