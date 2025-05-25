The manufacturer of Fearless Energy Drink, that is, Rite Foods, has raised alarm over corporate infringement, identity theft and claim of alleged imitation by Mamuda Beverages, who is the producer of POP Energy drink as Rite foods files ex-parte motion at an Abuja High court.

The Fearless Energy Drink has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Mamuda Beverages Nig Ltd, over a claim of imitation and trademark infringement product that appears to mimic Fearless Energy Drink.

Rite Foods also alleged that Mamuda Beverages’ Pop Power Energy Drink closely resembles their own, potentially confusing consumers and harming their brand.

To this end, Rite Foods filed a lawsuit against Mamuda Beverages in the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a court order to halt the sale of Pop Power Energy Drink.

Speaking on the claim of Imitation, Rite Foods asserts that Pop Power Energy Drink’s packaging, graphics and design are too similar to Fearless, potentially leading consumers to believe they are buying the same product.

Mamuda Beverages also filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming the lawsuit is invalid and an abuse of the court process. The court is yet to make a decision on the matter, with both sides presenting their arguments.

Rite Foods emphasised the potential for consumer confusion and harm to its brand due to the similarities between the products while citing trademark infringement and intellectual property theft. Rite Foods stressed its commitment to protecting its brand and consumers, as well as the principles of originality and fair competition in the Nigerian market.

More importantly, Rite Foods introduced Fearless Energy Drink as the first energy drink brand in its stables. It also introduced innovation and came into the market with its first pet bottle energy drink knocking out foreign brands to control substantial market shares.