The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has taken over the prosecutiion of the criminal charges against Ghanaian investors and owners of JonahCapital Ltd over the River Park Estate dispute.

The Nigeria Police Force filed a 26-count criminal charge against Omonia and its directors before an FCT High Court in Abuja on June 25.

The defendants in the criminal charge are Sam Jonah, Kojo Ansah, Victor Quainoo, a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd, and their Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome.

In charge, the AGF alleges forgery of the company’s ownership document.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, state counsel Aderonke Imana informed the court that the AGF had instructed her to take over the matter, relying on the powers granted in Section 174 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

“I have the instructions of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation to take over the case from the Nigeria Police Force, so that we can have the opportunity to review the case file because there are a lot of letters and petitions to that effect,” she said.

The counsel noted that the Nigerian Police have failed to release the case file to the AGF.

Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi granted the application without objection and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 11.