Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed chairmen of all the 27 Local Government Areas to scale up awareness campaigns on Routine Immunisation, In-Between Rounds and Integrated Measles campaign.

He also requested the traditional rulers to continue sensitising their subjects to the importance of immunisation, particularly against polio and other preventable diseases.

The governor gave the directive on Thursday during a strategic meeting and update on Primary Healthcare activities with traditional rulers under the leadership of Shehu of Borno, Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and development partners at the Government House, Maiduguri.

“I hereby direct all the local government chairmen to step up the campaign on Routine Immunisation, In-Between Rounds and other campaigns, which must be carried out across the state. Let me also emphasise that attending evening review meetings is compulsory for all LGA Chairmen,” Zulum stated.

Governor Zulum expressed his administration’s commitment to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective delivery of Routine Immunisation and other services rendered by Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

“We know that the tripartite agreement between Aliko Dangote Foundation, Bill and Melinda Foundation, and the state ended in December 2024. However, I want to assure you that the Borno State government will ensure the sustainability of all the activities to be carried out,” he assured.

“All our counterpart funding has been paid, and we are up to date. I want to assure you that we will provide all the needed support and political will to ensure an effective and efficient healthcare delivery system to the people,” the Governor added.

The governor also assured that adequate security would be provided to ensure Vaccination coverage in hard-to-reach areas. “The Borno state government will provide adequate security so those in difficult-to-reach areas can access the Vaccination.”

On providing a minimum standard package for an effective healthcare delivery system, Governor Babagana Zulum remarked that the state has recorded a milestone with the sponsorship of 1,400 indigent students to study nursing and midwifery, announcing that 500 would graduate by the end of the year.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Prof. Mohammed Arab Alhaji, briefed the governor and traditional rulers on the ongoing Immunisation programme and the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund.

According to him, the initiative aims to accelerate the Seattle Declaration made by governors in 2019, a political commitment to improve PHC services by promoting accountability and driving measurable improvement in health performance and outcomes.

Prof. Alhaji called for improved security, especially in hard-to-reach communities, intensified support for the resolution of non-compliance with Polio and other immunisations by traditional leaders, strengthened Evening Review Meetings by LGA Chairmen, and instituted appropriate measures to stop the misuse of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

“I want to appreciate His Excellency for the prompt payment of counterpart funds, provision of drugs and other consumables at the PHCs, absorption of 859 health workforce, infrastructure, among others,” Arab said.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Umar Usman Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the State Taskforce on Immunisation and other Primary Healthcare activities; Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Shehu of Dikwa and Bama; Emirs of Biu, Askira Uba, Gwoza, Shani, and Uba; Secretary to the State Government and Acting Chief of Staff.

Others include Commissioners for Health, Local Government and Emirate Affairs, and Development Partners.