No fewer than 5,000 polling agents of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State will work for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

ADC governorship candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, also announced his endorsement of Obi as his preferred presidential candidate in the election.

Ibraye said: “I would like to announce that I will be giving Mr. Obi access to my 5,000 polling agents to support his campaign efforts. I know that with their help, Mr. Obi will be able to reach more voters and spread his message of hope and change across the country.”

Describing Obi as the best candidate for the job, the ADC governorship hopeful expressed confidence that the LP presidential candidate will serve the country well.

He said: “I am pleased to be here today to announce my endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

“As many of you may know, my party, ADC, has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their preferred candidate, after careful consideration and discussion, to support this auspicious move, as the aspiring gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State, I have decided to support Mr. Obi.

“I believe that Peter Obi is the best candidate for the job, and I am confident that he will serve our country well. He has a proven track record of leadership and has demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of everyday Nigerians.