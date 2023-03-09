Former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has assured Igbo traders in Rivers State that they will operate under a conducive environment if the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Tonye Cole, emerges as next governor of the State.

Amaechi disclosed this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, while speaking at a meeting between Cole and Igbo stakeholders where the governorship candidate was endorsed by the Igbo community.

He said: “I am begging you to come out on Saturday (March 18). Every Igbo man should come out because your destiny depends on that. We cannot win without you. If you don’t come out that day, we have lost.”

Also speaking, the APC governorship candidate, Cole, said if elected as governor, the Igbo community in Rivers State will not suffer.

He said: “The future of Rivers State is at stake. Election is about democracy. It is about entrenching democracy. Igbos in RIvers State will not suffer.

“We will not threaten your business, instead, we will help your business to grow.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, leader of Igbo community in the State, Chief Callistus Obielu, assured Cole and the APC of the resolve of Igbos in the State to vote for him.