All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has approached the Court of Appeal with the aim of upturning the ruling of a Federal High Court nullifying all primary elections conducted by the party in the state.

One George Orlu and four others had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, alleging that the party some delegates were not allowed to participate in the primaries in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, an APC chieftain, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said the leadership knew what would be the outcome of the suit and was prepared ahead.

Wali said: “After the promulgation of Executive 21, well-meaning people advised the APC to challenge this extremely political and self-serving order in court.

“My response has always been that the people who cooked up this cowardly but draconian order, know the final outcome of this challenge already, but they believed in the time it bought them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, we hoped that bravery somehow will prevail. But we were also not too optimistic, so we prepared and that’s why we focused on the Boys Scout motto of ‘Be Prepared’.

“Therefore, because we were prepared for the ruling by the Federal High Court. As members of the APC, we respect and value the place of the judiciary in our democracy.

“So, all APC members are always advised to remain civil and legal, irrespective of our disappointments. And this is why the APC immediately appealed the ruling cancelling the primaries conducted by the APC in Rivers State.

“I urge all members and supporters of the APC in Rivers State to remain calm, steadfast and focused.