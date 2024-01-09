The Rivers House of Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday, urging Governor Siminialaye Fubara to re-present the state’s 2024 budget and the medium-term expenditure framework for reconsideration.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion by the Speaker, Mr Martin Amaewhu, during the 90th plenary session of the House at the legislators’ quarters in Port Harcourt.

In presenting the motion, Amaewhu expressed concern that the House had not yet received the budget and the expenditure framework from the executive, stressing the need for the governor to present them for approval in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Fubara had initially presented a budget of N800 billion for 2024 to a four-man House of Assembly for approval on Dec. 13. The governor swiftly signed the budget into law on Dec. 14, merely 24 hours after its presentation to the lawmakers.

However, as part of the conditions to end the political crisis in the state, under a peace accord facilitated by President Bola Tinubu, Fubara is expected to re-present the budget.

