The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, has said the attack on the residence of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Senator Lee Maeba, by suspected thugs, may have been stage-managed.

This is as unknown gunmen on Wednesday night shot and wounded Comrade Rhino Owhokire, a supporter of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Ikwerre local government area of the State.

Effiong, who spoke while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said he found it questionable that only old and rickety cars were destroyed in Maeba’s compund while the luxurious cars were left untouched.

He said he also found suspicious Maeba’s claim that the thugs jumped through the gates into his residence, pointing out that when the former lawmaker’s gates were analyzed and no damages were found.

The Commissioner of Police stated that Senator Maeba was yet to write his statement even when investigation into the incident had commenced following the visit of a Deputy Commissioner of Police to the scene.

Effiong said: “About 9 or 10 security personnel are in his compound. Apparently because he was satisfied with what I did, as soon as the Deputy Commissioner of Police got there, investigation commenced.

“He was asked to make a statement. To him, that isn’t the procedure but as we speak from that day till today, he hasn’t written a statement. I called him the next day and told him we needed to see his statement but he was waiting on his lawyer.”

Meanwhile, another Atiku supporter, Rhino Owhokire, on Wednesday night escaped death after unknown gunmen shot at at him in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

A short video posted on social media showed him bleeding profusely from his mouth while another picture showed a bullet hole on his car.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to react to the latest incident at press time.