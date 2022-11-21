Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the continuous attacks on him and his supporters will not deter the party from participating in the 2023 general elections in the State.

Abe made the declaration on Monday while addressing SDP stakeholders in Degema, headquarters of Degema local government area of the State.

He said: “My name is Magnus Ngei Abe, I am the reason they were shooting guns in Degema this morning. They did not want you to see me; they did not want you to hear me, they did not want me to come here.

“But, I said even if it is just five people that are here, as long as there is an atmosphere in which I can deliver my message peacefully, I will come and talk to those five people.

“I know that those ten or five people, they will talk to another ten people, and the ten people will talk to another ten people, and the ten people will talk to another ten people, and before you know, it the thing is like a flood; it is everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come. I want to say this, I have said to people, when they carry guns and they pursue you don’t respond to guns, we are going to contest this election, we will not shed the life or blood of any Rivers child.

“The boy was shooting at us in Oyigbo, that went to go and destroy our banner in that community, we have his photograph when I was presenting him with a computer, a laptop. I have told them to release the photograph.

“If I were buying guns for people a lot of people will have guns but I bought him a laptop and he choose to follow those that will give him a gun to pursue the man who gave him a laptop is that that the kind of future that Rivers people wants?”

Abe stated that the people of Rivers State will not choose slavery, suffering and hunger, when they have the opportunity to choose progress, prosperity and enjoyment.

The SDP governorship candidate added: “Is there anywhere were they will put slavery, suffering, hunger on one side and then put progress, prosperity and enjoyment on another side and people will use their own hand to choose slavery, suffering and poverty? Will you do that? Will Rivers people do that? We will win the election.

“I hear that they have set up a taskforce to be tearing our posters, taskforce on poster destruction is now a means of empowerment but when you tear the posters that are on the road and are on the side and are on the wall, can you break into people’s minds and tear us out of their mind? We will win the election.”

He said if elected as governor of the State in 2023, his administration will fix the Emohua-Kalabari Road, adding that under his administration, no road leading to a local government headquarters will be in deplorable state

Abe said: “I was driving here today, this is the road to Kalabari Kingdom, this is the road to Degema and everywhere on the road you get to some places it is like this, it is like this it is like that and I said that in Rivers State, no road leading to the headquarters of any of our local government should have anything like a pothole on it it should be a smooth drive, we will won the election.”