11 people have been confirmed dead from food poisoning at Ikobi community in Apa local government area of Benue State.

The incident, according to locals, happened last week when the victims ate food suspected to have been poisoned.

They gave the names of those who died from the food poisoning to include Adi Ale, Ochefije Ojo, Maria Ojo, Aipu Ochefije, Aboyi Ngbede Ochefije, Mary Ochoyoda, Ehi Abu, Blessing Abu, Peace Ochoyoda, Ojochono Daniel and Favour Edoh.

However, when contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said 12 people were affected and only seven were confirmed dead.

The PPRO, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said the incident happened penultimate Monday.

According to her, “a woman had gone to the house of her family members who died of food poisoning three months ago and cleaned up the house and pack the remaining foodstuffs from the said house to her house.

“The same food was said to have been cooked by the woman and those who ate it were reported to have suffered severe illness.

“Few months after the incident, precisely on the 14 of this month November 2022, so a woman who may be possibly a family member of the deceased went to the house of the deceased to clean it up and in the process found foodstuff there which she brought to her house to cook.

“After cooking the food she served some people and all the 12 people who ate the food suffered illness and were taken to the hospital. However, seven of them lost their lives while the remaining five have been discharged.”