Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sued for peace and a truce in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

He described as worrisome, the incessant battles between governors and their predecessors and the political tension in the state.

Jonathan spoke on Monday while flagging off the Trans-Kalabari Road project at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

The former President said: “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they work together for the collective interest of the state and that is critical.

“In the case of Rivers State, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the lands and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help.

“Rivers State is very critical in this country. Rivers State is the heart of the Niger Delta. If Rivers State is destabilised, the whole Niger Delta will be destabilised.”

The former President further stated that the Trans-Kalabari Road, when completed, will ease transportation from Port Harcourt to the riverine communities in the state.

Jonathan commended Fubara for the audacity to start the construction of the road.