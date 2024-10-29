The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence that led to the bomb attack of some local government secretariats in the state has summoned some allies of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to appear before it.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice I.R. Minakiri, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, listed Wike’s supporters invited to appear before the panel to include the immediate past chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, as well as his counterparts in Eleme and Ahoada East, namely Obarilomate Ollor and Hope Ikiriko respectively.

The trio served as council chairmen under the minister, the immediate-past governor of the state and completed their tenure under the incumbent governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Also summoned is the member representing the Eleme Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Aforji Igwe, who is loyal to the FCT Minister.

Recall that the council secretariats touched by suspected political thugs were Ikwerre, Eleme and Emuoha.

The statement, which summoned a total of 109 persons as witnesses, read, “Pursuant to the call and receipt of Memoranda by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into arson, killings and wanton destruction of property at Local Government Council Headquarters in Rivers State, the following persons are hereby summoned to appear as scheduled below.”

The panel lists October 30 for witnesses in Ikwerre, November 1, 4, and 5 for those summoned from Eleme, and November 6 for witnesses from Khan LGA.

For Emuoha LGA, the statement said the witnesses are to appear before it on 7 November, Ohio/Akpor and Ahead East on 8 November, while spillover will be accommodated on November 11, 2024.

The statement added that the under-listed persons are to “Appear before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, appointed by His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to inquire into the Arson, Killings and Wanton Destruction of Properties at some Local Government Council Headquarters, which occurred on or about Monday, 7th October 2024, sitting at Rivers State Judicial Commission: Hon. Justice I. R. Minakiri’s Court, Block C, Court 14, Rivers State High Court Complex, Port Harcourt, at 9 O’clock.

“To give evidence and/or tender document(s) regarding the inquiry. Therefore, do not fail, as it may be at your peril.

“You are required to bring with you any evidence to establish your case.”