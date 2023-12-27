A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has declared that the acceptance of the presidential peace proclamation by Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was not holistic.

Recall that Fubara, had, while delivering his 2023 Christmas Day broadcast on Monday, said he has accepted the resolutions presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during a recent peace parley in Abuja, and promised to implement them to the letter.

But, Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Fubara’s acceptance of the resolution serves as temporary respite for those opposed to him pending the ruling of the Supreme Court on Rivers State gubernatorial election matter come January 2024.

He said: “Governor Fubara’s acceptance of the resolution is not holistic and serves only as a temporary respite for FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his circle of voyagers pending the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State gubernatorial election come January 2024.

“The fact remains that President Tinubu is fully aware those directives can’t be implemented by any sound fellow if not to disgrace Wike and his misguided followers.

“But Governor Fubara acceptance to implement the truce is a just a ploy to buy time pending when the Supreme Court decides on the gubernatorial election of the state come January 2024 and if Fubara succeeds, it is then they will know if Fubara will truly implement the worthless directive or not.”

The APC chieftain commended former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili, Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark and elders of the state, for their support to the governor.