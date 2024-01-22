Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is excited that the support given by his administration to sporting activities has helped investors to reap more gains in the state.

He asserted that Rivers is the undisputed gateway to the vast Nigerian economy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 2024 Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament is holding at the Port Harcourt Polo Club with the theme; “Bonding Beyond challenges.”

Fubara, who spoke to newsmen yesterday at the Polo Club, GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, shortly after flagging off the tournament, charged the players to play safe, while he anticipated the best team to win.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to give holistic attention to the development of all facets of sports in the state in order to empower the youths.

He said, “This is my first time of coming to witness an event here. I know that Polo is a game for matured minds. Part of my plans to developing sports in this state is to support every facet of the sports unit.

“There is one major thing about this event. It’s an event that brings people all over the world. It showcases the safety of the state and also an opportunity for people to come in and invest in the state. For now, the state is a gateway to the big Nigerian economy.”

Fubara, on arrival, was received by the president of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ebie Diriyai at the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament.