The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the attack on the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, at Ahoada-West local government area of the State with a view to arrest the perpetrators.

Recall that Abe had on Monday evening, escaped assassination when unknown gunmen attacked his campaign train at Akinima community in Ahoada-West local government area of the State.

The SDP governorship candidate and his team had earlier visited Ubeta and other communities in the area before heading to Akinima, which is the headquarters of the local government area, when they came under heavy gun attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this on Tuesday in a text message to journalists in Port Harcourt.

The message reads: “There was a Pre-rally attack by unknown armed men on the campaign convoy of Senator Magnus Abe, while on his way to attend a rally at Akinima in Ahoada West local government area. Security personnel attached to him were able to rebuff the attack.

“Upon receipt of the information, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the area to reinforce the personnel earlier posted to provide security at the campaign venue.

“The teams were able to restore peace and normalcy in the area, paving way for a successful rally.

“Meanwhile, the Rivers State Command has commenced investigation into the attack on the SDP flag bearer, Senator Magnus Abe, with a view to arresting the hoodlum.”