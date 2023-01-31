The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has finally appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with the apex Bank and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Commercial Banks on the deadline for the swap of old Naira notes.

Emefiele was summoned over the crisis caused by the redesign of the higher naira notes and the exchange of old naira notes with new ones.

Emefiele is appearing before the ad-hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the crisis, which is chaired by Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Recall that Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week threatened to issue a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest over his repeated failures to answer at least four summons from the House.

