The Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence has condemned Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) over what it claimed were “gross irregularities and legal violations, allegedly perpetrated by the duo during last Saturday’s Local government elections in the state.

The group, in a statement signed by the chairman of the Abuja chapter, Comrade Mark Ogah, and National Coordinator Haruna Bature, said the election failed to meet set standards and was fraught with deliberate disregard for legal processes.

They said in a statement that “the Federal High Court in Abuja, under the judicious eye of Hon. Justice Peter Lifu, has halted the release of the voters’ register by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to RSIEC.

“This ruling highlights the deliberate disregard for legal processes by Governor Sim Fubara and his administration, whose attempts to rush the inauguration of appointed chairmen cannot mask the fact that the law has already caught up with them. Their refusal to obey lawful court orders has rendered their actions null and void.

The group lamented the absence during the electoral process, raising concerns about safety and integrity. It also accused RSIEC of proceeding to conduct the election without the INEC-certified voters’ register, which is a fundamental requirement.

The group also alleged that all sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials were distributed directly from the Rivers State Government House, undermining transparency, stressing that the APP sponsored 23 local government chairmanship candidates and 319 councillors. At the same time, the Labour Party (LP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) fielded only about 30% of the required candidates for the elections.

The group further stated that elections were conducted in only 2,405 out of 6,866 polling units, yet RSIEC declared winners in all wards and local government areas without credible justification.

It also said that the Biometric Voter Authentication System (BVAS) should have been utilised, further questioning the validity of the process.

Other allegations made by the group include recruiting all ad hoc staff by RSIEC from a list provided by Governor Fubara, creating a conflict of interest. It said voters did not use any voter cards, resulting in a disorganised and unmonitored voting process.

“With an average turnout of merely eight voters per polling unit, only 19,204 voters participated out of 3,215,273 registered voters in Rivers State. There was no accreditation of voters or ward and local government area of collations, nor any electronic transmission of results.

“Given these blatant violations, we call on the Federal Government to implement the Supreme Court judgment regarding local government financial autonomy. The funds meant for Rivers State local governments should be seized and redirected to ensure lawful elections with proper governance.

“Governor Sim Fubara must recognise that he cannot deceive himself or the citizens of Rivers State. His actions have already invalidated any semblance of legitimacy in these elections. The Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence firmly supports a democratic process rooted in law and transparency. We urge all stakeholders to join us in advocating for accountability and integrity in our electoral system.

“Together, let us ensure that the voices of the people are respected and that the rule of law prevails in Rivers State and across Nigeria, ” the group said.