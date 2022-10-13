Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Thursday, reviewed the list of his newly appointed Special Assistants and increased the number to 50,000.

The governor, had in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday announced the appointment of 28,000 special assistants and 359 local government and Ward liaison officers.

LEADERSHIP observed that the number of recent appointments by the governor, was outside the appointment of 14,000 special assistants last Tuesday.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said all the appointments take immediate effect.