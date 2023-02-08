The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it was no longer interested in using the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, for its presidential campaign rally in Rivers State.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had while speaking at the party’s governorship campaign rally at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo local government area of the State on Tuesday, announced reapproval of the facility for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use the stadium, about one week after the initial approval was withdrawn over alleged security concerns.

The fresh approval came after the state government, through the Commissioner for Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, wrote to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, revoking the earlier approval.

But, speaking during a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning, spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the Council cannot take Governor Wike by his words.

Nwibubasa said: “We are aware that yesterday he announced that the stadium has been restored and that he has rescinded his decision.

“But let me state this very clearly, the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku Abubakar is not interested in Governor Wike’s greek gift.

“The said stadium that he revoked for reasons that he gave based on intelligence. May I ask, has he reversed those intelligence report?

“Is the Presidential Campaign Council not colluding with the APC to hold a joint rally in the same stadium? Are there no security reports that show that there had been violence?

“How did Governor Wike come with his reason that there will be violence for which he earlier revoked the stadium?”

He said for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to use the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Governor Wike must first write to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, the same way he did while revoking the approval.

The spokesman added: “He wrote to us formally cancelling the approval. We also expect Governor Wike to write and not just standing on a podium during campaign and making statements that depict a very high-level of instability. At this point, Rivers people should be aware that they have an unstable leader.”