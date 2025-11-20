The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joined Muslims, especially the Markaz community in Nigeria and beyond, to celebrate the director of Arabic and Islamic Training Centre (Markaz Agege), Sheikh Mohammed Habeebullah Adam el-ilory on his 67th birth anniversary.

The governor commended the Muslim scholar for his unimpeachable contributions to nation building, interfaith dialogue, and strong advocacy for peace and human brotherhood.

AbdulRazaq in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye also congratulated the Mudeer for the new heights that the Markaz Agege has attained under his leadership, especially in successfully mainstreaming the products of the school with various academic programmes across different universities in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor joined the Muslim community to thank Allaah for the grace of restoring the health of the renowned scholar, praying for him to live long in good health, Allaah’s guidance, and have a blessed ending.