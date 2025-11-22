Team Nigeria secured an impressive eighth place on the final medals table at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The tournament concluded on Friday night with a vibrant closing ceremony.

The Nigerian contingent achieved their best-ever performance in the Games’ history, amassing a total of 30 medals comprising eleven gold, twelve silver and seven bronze.

This success highlights the effectiveness of the National Sports Commission’s new strategy of sending only athletes with strong podium prospects to international competitions.

Team Nigeria participated in seven sports at the tournament such as Taekwondo, Boxing, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Para-Powerlifting, and Para-Athletics, with Nigeria winning medals in every category.

Out of 32 athletes, Nigeria’s medal count of 30 nearly matched the number of participants.

Weightlifting was Nigeria’s most successful sport, contributing 6 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Athletics followed with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

Wrestling secured 2 gold and 2 silver, while Para-Powerlifting added 1 gold. Boxing and Para-Athletics each earned 1 silver, and Taekwondo contributed 1 bronze, completing the 30-medal tally.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance in Riyadh.

He emphasised the importance of building on this success for next year’s Commonwealth Games and other future international competitions.

“We will certainly look at how we can enhance the sustainability strategies that delivered these results in Riyadh. This is why we will increase our collaborations and support for the various Sports Federations to fulfil both the sports economy and the podium mandate given to us by Mr President,” the NSC DG said.